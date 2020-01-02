At India Gate Youth pledge to fight against CAA-NRC-NPR

By A Reporter / NEW DELHI



Hundreds of youth including students from different universities gathered at historic India Gate on Wednesday and took a mass pledge to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The protesters also read out the Preamble of the Constitution with the pledge to show their faith in it.

“We young India resolve to fight back the government imposed CAA-NPR-NRC,” the protesters said in unison as they started their pledge.

Slogans like “kagaz nahin dikhayenge” and “tanashahi nahin chalegi” echoed in the area before and after the protesters took the pledge

“CAA-NPR-NRC all over India threaten to harass, target and disenfranchise numerous common people particularly the poor, minorities and other deprived sections,” the protesters added in the pledge.

The protesters pledged not to show any documents to prove their citizenship and to propagate “complete non-cooperation with anti-Constitution and anti-India forces”.

“We, today on January 1, 2020, reiterate our resolve to give ourselves a society that will be free of oppressors and take oath to NOT SHOW ANY DOCUMENT to prove our Citizenship, And we will Observe and propagate complete NON-COOPERATION with anti-constitution and anti-India forces,” the protesters said.

“We will campaign and convince others to not give dates, papers or any other information sought in the name of ”proving” our Citizenship as we have, are and will be Citizens of our dear country!,” they added.

versial CAA and NRC