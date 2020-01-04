FreeCurrencyRates.com

JEJAA calls for All India Strike against CAA / NPR on January 8

Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan(JEJAA), the national platform of nearly 200 organisations of workers, peasants, agricultural workers, youth, students, women, dalits, tribals, social movements and progressive individuals having a membership of 20 crores, has called upon the people of the country to join the all India General Strike on 8 January 2020.


It is also supported by the platform of central trade unions and independent Federations and supported by the platform of peasant organisations.


“8 January 2020 strike will also be a landmark in the ongoing protests of the people of India against the CAA, NRC and NPR. JEJAA considers CAA brought by the RSS led BJP government as anti people, against the values enshrined in the constitution and this will make irreparable damage to the secular and democratic fabric of the country”, JEJAA said in a statement.


JEJAA demanded the repealing of the CAA. This coupled with NRC/NPR is going to play havoc in the lives of lakhs of working people in the country. JEJAA constituents are in the forefront of the struggles against CAA and NRC/NPR. We salute the youth and women of the country to take the lead in the struggle to save our democratic rights and secular values of our country.

The protests called by the left parties and many organisations and platforms have seen unprecedented authoritarian actions of declaration of 144, closing down of public transport and shut down of internet and brutality unleashed by the police of the central and BJP ruled state governments. This gives a glimpse of what is there for the future of democratic space in the country. JEJAA expresses serious concern over such fascistic attitude of the governments and demands there should not be any curb in democratic right of the citizens to express their dissent. In this situation let us not forget that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are under siege since last four months.

JEJAA strongly believe that the move by the BJP government is to divert attention from the growing economic crisis and the impact of the anti people anti national pro capitalist economic policies of the government against which all sections of the people are on the streets.

JEJAA supports the call for General Strike given by the 10 central trade unions and independent federations on 8 January 2020 raising the demands of basic rights of the people- demands of employment for all, arresting price rise, universal PDS, minimum wages, pension for all, no privatisation of public sector including railways and defense, universal public education and healthcare, no anti worker labour law changes and codification, remunerative price for the peasantry and withdrawal of the unconstitutional CAA.

The platform of peasant organisations, All India Kisan Coordination Committee and the joint platform of students organisations have already decided to join the strike by observing rural bandh and educational strike respectively. Other sections such as youth, women etc also have supported the strike.

JEJAA calls upon the people of the country to untidily reject the anti democratic communal CAA and anti people pro capitalist policies of the Modi led BJP government.

JEJAA will take the initiative to broaden the platform and intensify the struggle against the struggle against the unconstitutional CAA/NRC/NPR and anti people economic policies.

Constituents of JEJAA will ensure the grand success of the General Strike in which nearly 30 crore people are expected to participate. We call upon the people of India to join the all India General Strike on 8 January 2020 to make it real resistance of the people and make it a grand success

Signed by
Hannan Mollah, Amarjeet Kaur, K Hemalata, Atul Kumar Anjan , Rajeev Dimri, Satyavan, Manoj Bhattacharya ,Dr.Sunilam, Anil Choudhury, Nikhil Dey, Marium Dhawale, Annie Raja, Kavita Krishnan, Tirumalai, Vikram Singh, Gautam Modi, K Madhuresh Kumar, Roma Malik and P Krishnaprasad. Members of the Co-ordination Committee JEJAA

