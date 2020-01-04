Bahrain’s Parliament criticises India’ CAA

AGENCIES /

Bahrain Parliament has voiced deep concerns over the India’s new Citizenship Act which grants all refugees and residents in India the right to obtain Indian citizenship except Muslims, and even legitimises revoking their citizenship.

It stressed that the Citizenship Act “has triggered mass protests and international criticism for being fundamentally discriminatory as it undermines equality before the law, and does not conform to international standards, human rights and civilisational practices” .

It stressed that the Citizenship Act “has triggered mass protests and international criticism for being fundamentally discriminatory as it undermines equality before the law, and does not conform to international standards, human rights and civilisational practices,” according to Bahrain News.

Parliament also noted that the Indian people and icons have always been known for their love and acceptance of the other, and that the Indian society has always been highly cohesive.