Applications for Startup Awards open to recognise startups driving innovation

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has opened applications for the fifth edition of the National Startup Awards, a flagship initiative under the Startup India programme.

In line with the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the goal of a five-trillion-dollar economy, the Commerce Ministry, in a statement, said Startup India supports startups through initiatives such as startup recognition, tax exemptions, regulatory ease, funding access, and capacity building.

National Startup Awards cover a wide range of domains, including agriculture, clean energy, fintech, aerospace, health, education, cybersecurity, and accessibility, among others. Each edition introduces new categories to align with evolving challenges and opportunities. It serves as a mark of national credibility, enabling winners to access partnerships, investors, policy support, global visibility, and mentoring opportunities. Several past winners have gone on to influence policy, receive major grants, and expand their footprint internationally.

Launched in 2016, Startup India has transformed India’s entrepreneurial landscape, fostering innovation and empowering youth, women, students, and first-time founders, particularly from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.