Final Trade July 15: Sensex Climbs 317 Pts, Nifty Nears 25,200

Markets Rebound After Four-Day Losing Streak as Inflation Eases and Global Cues Turn Positive

BIZ DESK



Indian equity markets snapped a four-session losing streak on Tuesday, rebounding sharply on the back of easing retail inflation figures for June 2025 and supportive global cues. Positive sentiment from Wall Street overnight and firm trends in Asian markets helped lift investor confidence.

The BSE Sensex jumped 317 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 82,571, while the Nifty50 at the National Stock Exchange rose 114 points, or 0.45%, to close at 25,196.

The rally was broad-based, with mid- and small-cap stocks outperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE MidCap index climbed 0.83%, and the SmallCap index added 0.95%, reflecting strong participation from retail investors.

Among the Sensex constituents, 22 out of 30 stocks ended in the green. Sun Pharma emerged as the top gainer, surging 2.71%, followed by Bajaj Finserv (+1.69%) and Tata Motors (+1.55%). On the flip side, HCL Tech tumbled 3.31%, Eternal dropped 1.57%, and Tata Steel lost 0.81% amid profit booking.

Sector-wise, the mood was largely upbeat. The auto sector led the rally, gaining 1.48%, followed by healthcare (+1.14%) and consumer discretionary (+0.89%). The only laggard was the utilities sector, which slipped 0.15%.

Market breadth remained firmly positive at the BSE, with 2,576 stocks advancing, 1,479 declining, and 160 remaining unchanged. At the NSE, 85 stocks hit their 52-week highs, indicating bullish sentiment, while 21 stocks touched 52-week lows.

Analysts believe that moderating inflation, if sustained, could pave the way for a more accommodative monetary stance by the RBI, further boosting market momentum. All eyes are now on upcoming corporate earnings and global macroeconomic data.