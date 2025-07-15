Tesla launches Model Y in India; opens first showroom in Mumbai

AMN

American multinational automotive company Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its Model Y electric vehicle, as the company opens its first showroom in Mumbai today.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended an inauguration ceremony and invited Tesla to establish its research and development and manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra.

Welcome to India @Tesla



Inaugurated Tesla’s first-ever Experience Centre in India at BKC, Mumbai, today.This is not just the inauguration of an Experience Centre ; it’s a powerful statement—Tesla is here, and it’s chosen the right city and the right state: Mumbai, Maharashtra!"… pic.twitter.com/4ilfAHCEoO — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 15, 2025

The Chief Minister said Mumbai is not just the financial, commercial and entertainment capital of India, but also an entrepreneurial hub. He invited the global Electronic Vehicle major to consider the state as a partner in its journey.

The Tesla Model Y comes in two variants, both getting different batteries. The Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) gets a 60kWh LFP battery that gives it a claimed range of 500km of range on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle. Meanwhile, the Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (LR RWD) gets a larger battery, and a claimed range of 622km on a single charge.

Tesla Model Y: Performance

As of now, the only variants available in India are single-motor equipped, but performance isn’t something that Tesla Model Y lacks in. The RWD can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.9 seconds while the LR RWD can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.6 seconds. Top speed for both variants has been capped at 201kmph.