Intense Cold Wave Continues to Sweep North India

Dense fog envelopes national capital affecting normal life



INDIAN AWAAZ WEB DESK

North India continues to shiver due to intense cold. Dense Fog seen in Delhi- NCR , Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP, Rajasthan & MP.

Significant wind speed expected over Delhi- NCR from evening of 31 December and light rain expected during night of 1st January to 3rd January.

Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog with met department predicting cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh today and abate thereafter.

Delhiites woke up to dense fog in the national capital this morning. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4-degree celsius four notches below normal. People prefer to stay near the bonfire and heater in the houses.

Dense fog to very dense fog is also witnessed at some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh. Met forecast shows the fog density is likely to reduce by tomorrow

IMD said that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan region from today night onwards. Under the influence of Western Disturbance and its interaction with lower level easterlies, major parts of Central and adjoining northwest India are very likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with hailstorm at isolated places during 1st & 2nd January.



Haryana government has decided to close all schools for two days due to biting cold. Dense fog has affected rail, road and air traffic in the region.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season. The fringes of the Dal Lake have frozen. Met Department has predicted rains and snowfall in Kashmir on new year eve.

In Rajasthan, life is badly affected due to severe cold and dance fog at most of the parts of the state. Winter has set new records in many cities of the state.

Temperature recorded below the freezing point in Mount Abu, Fatehpur and Sikar.

The capital Jaipur has recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest in last 10 years.

The mercury has been recorded below 3 degree Celsius in many cities of the state including Kota, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Churu. Road and rail traffic has been badly affected due to dense fog.

Himachal Pradesh too is likely to witness snowfall on new year eve.

In Ladakh, the severe cold weather conditions continue to unabated from the past week. Normal life remained affected with people preferring to stay indoors to avoid the cold weather.



The minimum temperatures have further fallen to minus 19 degrees to minus 29 in various parts of the region.



The water bodies Rivers, Canals and Lakes are frozen with a thick layer of sheets. People have to heat the tapes of water supply to get water supplies.

In Madhya Pradesh, the entire state is in the grip of bitter cold due to the icy wind coming from the north. The mercury has dropped to zero in Kanha National Park in Mandla district.



The temperature in the capital Bhopal remained below 6 degrees for the second consecutive day. Normal life is being badly affected due to cold.

According to the Meteorological Department, the situation will be remaining same in the coming 48 hours.



Intense cold wave will occur in many districts including Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Bhopal.

In Kashmir famous Dal Lake froze as the mercury continued its freefall in Srinagar which experienced the coldest night of the season at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. MET Office said, minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh Union Territory stayed several degrees below the freezing point, intensifying the cold wave in some areas in the region.