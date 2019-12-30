Maharashtra cabinet expanded: Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM

MUMBAI:

Udhdhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi Government was expanded today. NCP’s Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the Ministers. Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Vijay Vadettivar, Varsha Gaikwad from Congress, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Hasan Mushrif, Dr. Rajendra Shingne from NCP were among those included today.

Under this first cabinet expansion, a total of 36 Ministers were administered oath today. Shivsena has ten Cabinet berths and 3 Ministers of State berths.

NCP is sharing the berths in the same manner while Congress has eight Cabinet and two MoS berths. Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government, had taken oath as Chief Minister on 28th of November alongside six ministers — two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.