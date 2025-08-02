71st National Film Awards announced: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top honours

The winners of the prestigious 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 were announced on Friday, celebrating excellence across Indian cinema in various categories. The jury, led by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker (Feature Film), P. Sheshadri (Non-Feature Film), and other distinguished members, unveiled the list of awardees in the presence of Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan MN, Joint Secretary (Films), and Mattu J P Singh, Director General, PIB.

This year, the awards received an overwhelming response with 332 feature film entries, 115 non-feature films, 27 book entries, and 16 film critics’ submissions.

’12th Fail’ bagged the Best Feature Film award, while ‘Flowering Man’ was named Best Non-Feature Film and ‘God Vulture and Human’ won Best Documentary. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey were jointly named Best Actor for ‘Jawan’ and ’12th Fail’ respectively, while Rani Mukerji was adjudged Best Actress for ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’.

Top Honours:

Best Feature Film: 12th Fail

Best Non-Feature Film: Flowering Man

Best Documentary: God Vulture and Human

Leading Performances:

Best Actor in a leading role: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) – shared honours

Best Actress in a leading role: Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Supporting Roles:

Best Actor in a supporting role: Vijayaraghavan and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar

Best Actress in a supporting role: Urvashi and Janki Bodiwala

Special Categories:

Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comic): Hanu-Man

Best Short Film: Giddh – The Scavenger