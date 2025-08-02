Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India rejects UK parliamentary committee report on ‘transnational repression’

Aug 2, 2025

Terms it Baseless, unverified and dubious

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

India on Friday strongly rejected the allegations made by the UK parliamentary committee, terming its report that claimed New Delhi’s involvement in transnational repression as “baseless.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that these claims stem from “unverified and dubious sources”, predominantly connected to proscribed entities and individuals with a “clear, documented history of anti-India hostility.”

The Joint Committee on Human Rights in its report released on July 30 said that it has received evidence alleging that Bahrain, China, Egypt, Eritrea, India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of having conducted acts of transnational repression on the UK soil.

Reacting to queries regarding references to India in the UK Parliamentary Committee report, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We have seen the references to India in the report and categorically reject these baseless allegations. These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility. The deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself.”

In the report, Joint Committee on Human Rights called for stronger action to stop the growth of transnational repression (TNR). The committee warned that foreign governments are being increasingly bold in attempts to silence and intimidate individuals and communities in the UK and urged the British government to make more efforts to protect and support victims.

Transnational repression constitutes human rights violations that cross borders. It can be direct, through killings, abductions, enforced disappearances, and unlawful removals, or indirect, through tactics such as online harassment, digital surveillance, targeting of relatives, and the abuse of consular services.

