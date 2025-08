Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was honoured with the 43rd Lokmanya Tilak National Award at a ceremony in Pune today. Presented by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust, the award recognizes significant contributions to national progress. On the occasion, Gadkari emphasized the importance of transforming Lokmanya Tilak’s vision of Swarajya into Surajya through good governance. He highlighted India’s potential to emerge as a global leader, driven by its skilled youth and technocrats.

Post navigation