Two coaches of Jansadharan Express derailed near Kanpur; no injury reported

Two coaches of the Jansadharan Express, running from Muzaffarpur to Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati BG station, derailed on the Delhi-Howrah railway line after Panki Dham station near Bhaurpur’s outer area in Kanpur Friday.

North Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Shashikant Tripathi confirmed that the fifth and sixth coaches from the engine derailed at Bhaupur Yard. He added that no injury has been reported so far. Helpline numbers have been issued and railway operations continued on the down track. Normal service on the up track was anticipated to resume by midnight.

The incident necessitated rerouting of several trains. The Lucknow Junction Swarna Shatabdi Express was redirected from Unnao Junction to Delhi via Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad. The Bikaner Superfast Express was diverted through Bhimsen, Jhansi-Agra Cantt-Bandikui, whilst the North East Express was rerouted via Kanpur Central-Lucknow, Moradabad-Ghaziabad.<>