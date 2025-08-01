Rijiju criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his statement on Indian economy

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement on the Indian economy. He said, Mr. Gandhi is again and again giving anti-India statements, which is not right. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Mr. Rijiju said, Rahul Gandhi’s statement was even condemned by several opposition leaders.

He also criticized opposition parties for disrupting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He said, protesting members enter the well as soon as the proceedings begins and they do not let the House function. On Rahul Gandhi’s statements against the Election Commission, the Minister said that Rahul Gandhi threatens constitutional organisations, which is a huge conspiracy to weaken democracy. He termed this a very dangerous behaviour and approach. He accused the opposition of running a malicious plan to discredit constitutional organisations.