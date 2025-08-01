Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Rijiju criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his statement on Indian economy

Aug 1, 2025
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his statement on Indian economy

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement on the Indian economy. He said, Mr. Gandhi is again and again giving anti-India statements, which is not right. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Mr. Rijiju said, Rahul Gandhi’s statement was even condemned by several opposition leaders.

He also criticized opposition parties for disrupting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He said, protesting members enter the well as soon as the proceedings  begins and they do not let the House function. On Rahul Gandhi’s statements against the Election Commission, the Minister said that Rahul Gandhi threatens constitutional organisations, which is a huge conspiracy to weaken democracy. He termed this a very dangerous behaviour and approach. He accused the opposition of running a malicious plan to discredit constitutional organisations.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI Dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims as Baseless

Aug 1, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI finalises electoral college list for Vice Presidential election

Aug 1, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

2008 Malegaon Blasts Case: NIA court acquits all accused including Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Purohit

Aug 1, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Indian women wrestlers shine at U17 World Championships with 5 medals

1 August 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Bihar: Mascot of Asia Rugby Under- 20 Championship unveiled

1 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Durand Cup: Navy earn crucial win over rival Real Kashmir FC

1 August 2025 11:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Sports Minister felicitates FIDE Champion & Grandmaster Divya

1 August 2025 11:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!