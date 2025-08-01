ECI Dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims as Baseless

Urges Officials to Stay Neutral Amid Political Storm

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has firmly rejected the explosive allegations made by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who accused the poll body of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in what he described as a “massive voter theft” operation.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, the Election Commission responded, saying,

“The Commission ignores such baseless allegations being made on a daily basis. Despite threats being issued regularly, all election officials are advised to continue working impartially and transparently, without getting distracted by such irresponsible statements.”

The response comes amid growing political tension over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and similar exercises in other states. Rahul Gandhi, addressing the media outside Parliament, claimed the Opposition had conducted an independent six-month investigation after losing confidence in the EC’s neutrality—particularly following the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

He pointed to Maharashtra as a major flashpoint, stating,

“We saw that nearly one crore new voters were suddenly added to the final voter list. That’s when we realized the Election Commission wouldn’t act. So, we did our own investigation.”

According to Gandhi, the findings of that probe form what he described as “open and shut” proof that the Commission is actively complicit in vote manipulation to benefit the BJP. He further warned EC officials, without naming anyone specifically, that those involved—whether currently serving or retired—would be held accountable.

“You are working against India. This is treason. Even if you have retired or been transferred—we will find you,” Gandhi declared, adding that the Congress is in possession of evidence so explosive that “once it explodes, the Election Commission will have no place to hide.”

While the Congress has doubled down on its charges, planning a protest in Bengaluru on August 5, the Election Commission has maintained its stand—urging officials to remain unaffected and to focus on upholding the principles of impartiality and transparency.

As the political temperature rises, all eyes are now on whether the Congress party will release its so-called “atom bomb” of evidence and how the Election Commission and government will respond if and when it does.