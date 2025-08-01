ECI finalises electoral college list for Vice Presidential election

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has finalised the Electoral College list for the upcoming Vice-Presidential Election scheduled for 2025, fulfilling its constitutional mandate under Article 324 of the Constitution of India.

In accordance with Article 66(1) of the Constitution, the Vice-President of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, along with elected members of the Lok Sabha. The ECI is responsible for preparing and maintaining the updated list of members eligible to vote in this election, including their current addresses, as stipulated by Rule 40 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

The finalised Electoral College list includes members listed in a continuous serial order and is organized alphabetically by the State or Union Territory of their respective Houses.

The Commission announced that this official list will be made available for purchase at a designated counter set up at the Election Commission’s headquarters. Availability of the list will coincide with the release of the official notification for the Vice-Presidential election, which is expected to be announced soon.