Indian Army inks Rs 223 crore deal for nextgen Tank Transporter Trailers

The Indian Army on Friday signed a Rs 223.95 crore deal with Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies Private Limited for the procurement of 212 next-generation 50-ton Tank Transporter Trailers to speed up logistics in battle situations.

These hi-tech trailers feature hydraulic and pneumatic loading ramps along with steerable and liftable axles. These capabilities will enable the swift and efficient transport of tanks and other armoured vehicles over challenging terrain, enhancing the operational mobility of the army.

The contract has been inked under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, aligned with the ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ initiative to boost indigenisation in defence manufacturing.

The procurement will significantly improve logistical and operational efficiency for the field units of the army. The indigenous contract contributes to the growth of the domestic defence manufacturing sector and promises sustained employment opportunities.

The government is keen to promote the country’s defence industry, and earlier this month, the Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gave the go-ahead for 10 proposals to purchase military hardware, including missiles and electronic warfare systems, worth approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore through indigenous sourcing.

India’s indigenous defence production has surged to an all-time high of Rs 1.46 lakh crore, with exports increasing to a record Rs 24,000 crore in 2024-25, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Our defence production, which was only Rs 43,000 crore 10 to 11 years ago, has now crossed a record figure of Rs 1,46,000 crore, with the private sector’s contribution of over Rs 32,000 crore. Our defence exports, which were around Rs 600-700 crore 10 years ago, have surpassed a record figure of Rs 24,000 crore,” the minister stated in his address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) annual summit recently.

He described Make-in-India as crucial for security and prosperity, stating that the use of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor has proved that India has the power to penetrate any armour of the enemy.

“Our weapons, systems, sub-systems, components, and services are reaching around 100 countries. Over 16,000 MSMEs associated with the defence sector have become the backbone of the supply chain. These companies are not only strengthening our self-reliance journey, but are also providing employment to lakhs of people,” the minister said.