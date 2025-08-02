Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Indian Army inks Rs 223 crore deal for nextgen Tank Transporter Trailers

Aug 2, 2025

The Indian Army on Friday signed a Rs 223.95 crore deal with Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies Private Limited for the procurement of 212 next-generation 50-ton Tank Transporter Trailers to speed up logistics in battle situations.

These hi-tech trailers feature hydraulic and pneumatic loading ramps along with steerable and liftable axles. These capabilities will enable the swift and efficient transport of tanks and other armoured vehicles over challenging terrain, enhancing the operational mobility of the army.

The contract has been inked under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, aligned with the ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ initiative to boost indigenisation in defence manufacturing.

The procurement will significantly improve logistical and operational efficiency for the field units of the army. The indigenous contract contributes to the growth of the domestic defence manufacturing sector and promises sustained employment opportunities.

The government is keen to promote the country’s defence industry, and earlier this month, the Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gave the go-ahead for 10 proposals to purchase military hardware, including missiles and electronic warfare systems, worth approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore through indigenous sourcing.

India’s indigenous defence production has surged to an all-time high of Rs 1.46 lakh crore, with exports increasing to a record Rs 24,000 crore in 2024-25, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Our defence production, which was only Rs 43,000 crore 10 to 11 years ago, has now crossed a record figure of Rs 1,46,000 crore, with the private sector’s contribution of over Rs 32,000 crore. Our defence exports, which were around Rs 600-700 crore 10 years ago, have surpassed a record figure of Rs 24,000 crore,” the minister stated in his address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) annual summit recently.

He described Make-in-India as crucial for security and prosperity, stating that the use of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor has proved that India has the power to penetrate any armour of the enemy.

“Our weapons, systems, sub-systems, components, and services are reaching around 100 countries. Over 16,000 MSMEs associated with the defence sector have become the backbone of the supply chain. These companies are not only strengthening our self-reliance journey, but are also providing employment to lakhs of people,” the minister said.

Related Post

DEFENCE

Vice Army Chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani superannuates after 39 years of distinguished service

Jul 31, 2025
DEFENCE

India, UAE to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Jul 31, 2025
DEFENCE

MoD to set up Mechanical and Material testing facility in TN Defence Industrial Corridor

Jul 29, 2025

You missed

CINEMA / TV OTHER TOP STORIES

71st National Film Awards announced: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top honours

2 August 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Indian Army inks Rs 223 crore deal for nextgen Tank Transporter Trailers

2 August 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India rejects UK parliamentary committee report on ‘transnational repression’

2 August 2025 12:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal Pradesh receives 24% excess rainfall

2 August 2025 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!