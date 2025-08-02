Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

India Receives Final Batch of Airbus C-295 Aircraft Ahead of Schedule from Spain

Aug 2, 2025
India Receives Final Batch of Airbus C-295 Aircraft Ahead of Schedule in Spain

AMN

India has received the final batch of 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft, marking a significant upgrade to its defence capabilities. The handover took place today in Seville, Spain, with Indian Ambassador Dinesh K Patnaik and senior Indian Air Force officials in attendance.

The delivery came two months ahead of schedule at Airbus’s Seville assembly line, as confirmed by the Embassy of India in Madrid on X.

In October 2024, Prime Ministers Pedro Sanchez and Narendra Modi launched the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, where 40 additional C-295s will be manufactured. A total of 56 aircraft will be delivered under the programme.

Related Post

DEFENCE

Indian Army inks Rs 223 crore deal for nextgen Tank Transporter Trailers

Aug 2, 2025
DEFENCE

Vice Army Chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani superannuates after 39 years of distinguished service

Jul 31, 2025
DEFENCE

India, UAE to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Jul 31, 2025

You missed

HEALTH

AMU Researcher Helps Shape NUT Carcinoma Protocols

3 August 2025 1:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH SCIENCE / TECH

AMU Researchers Secure Patent for Innovative Diabetes Detection Sensor

3 August 2025 1:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE

NSS-AMU and JNMC Organize “NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan” to Raise Awareness on Substance Abuse

3 August 2025 1:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS SPORTS

AMU’s Afrin Jabee Becomes First Student from the University to Cross the English Channel

3 August 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!