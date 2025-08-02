India Receives Final Batch of Airbus C-295 Aircraft Ahead of Schedule from Spain

AMN

India has received the final batch of 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft, marking a significant upgrade to its defence capabilities. The handover took place today in Seville, Spain, with Indian Ambassador Dinesh K Patnaik and senior Indian Air Force officials in attendance.

The delivery came two months ahead of schedule at Airbus’s Seville assembly line, as confirmed by the Embassy of India in Madrid on X.

In October 2024, Prime Ministers Pedro Sanchez and Narendra Modi launched the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, where 40 additional C-295s will be manufactured. A total of 56 aircraft will be delivered under the programme.