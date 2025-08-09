Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INS Sandhayak Docks in Singapore on National Day, Strengthening Maritime Ties

Aug 9, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Naval Ship Sandhayak, the first indigenously built Survey Vessel Large (SVL) equipped with cutting-edge hydrographic technology, arrived in Singapore on 9 August 2025 — coinciding with Singapore’s National Day — for a three-day goodwill visit.

This visit underscores India’s deepening commitment to regional maritime cooperation and marks a major step in boosting bilateral hydrographic collaboration between the Indian Navy and Singapore’s maritime agencies. It also reflects India’s growing stature in maritime diplomacy and its leadership in regional hydrographic capacity building under the Navy’s Hydrographic Department.

Commissioned in February 2024 in the presence of the Defence Minister, INS Sandhayak boasts advanced coastal and deep-water survey capabilities, along with facilities for search and rescue missions, humanitarian aid, a helicopter deck, and an onboard hospital.

During this maiden Singapore visit, the ship’s Commanding Officer will meet Mr. Gary Chew, Assistant Chief Hydrographer of Singapore, and pay a courtesy call on Colonel Chauah Meng Soon, Commander of the Royal Singapore Navy’s 9th Flotilla. Planned activities include technical exchanges, showcasing hydrographic capabilities to RSN personnel, and hosting school children and families from the High Commission of India in Singapore.

