Judiciary, Executive, Legislature Must Work in Unison to Deliver Justice to the Last Citizen: CJI Gavai

AMN / ITANAGAR

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Sunday underscored that the three pillars of democracy — the judiciary, the executive, and the legislature — exist with a shared mission: to ensure justice reaches every last citizen of the country. Calling for calibrated and coordinated efforts among these institutions, he emphasised that justice must be delivered swiftly and at minimal cost to the people.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the newly constructed Court Building of the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench at Naharlagun.

Reflecting on the nation’s journey since Independence, the CJI noted that despite numerous crises over the past 75 years, India has remained strong, united, and steadfast on its path to becoming a developed nation — a resilience he credited to the strength of the Constitution.

Highlighting the strategic and cultural significance of the North-East, he said the Constitution provides special provisions to safeguard the rights and traditions of the region’s tribal communities.

The event was attended by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and other dignitaries.