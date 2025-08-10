Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Bihar Dy CM Faces EC Notice for Holding 2 EPIC Card

Aug 10, 2025

AMN / PATNA

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for holding two EPIC (Electors Photo Identity) cards.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Bankipur Assembly Constituency has directed Mr. Sinha to furnish details by 5 p.m. on the 14th of this month, after his name was found in the electoral rolls of both the Bankipur and Lakhisarai Assembly Constituencies in Bihar.

The ERO-cum-DCLR of Patna Sadar stated that Mr. Sinha’s name was registered in the voter list of polling booth number 405 under Bankipur Assembly Constituency as well as in the Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency.

This is the second high-profile case of dual EPIC cards, following a similar controversy involving a former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Mr. Sinha said he had already submitted an application for the removal of his name from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency electoral roll.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addressed a press conference in Patna this morning, criticising Vijay Kumar Sinha over the issue of holding two voter ID cards.

बिहार के Dy CM को दो मतदाता पहचान पत्र रखने पर चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

Judiciary, Executive, Legislature Must Work in Unison to Deliver Justice to the Last Citizen: CJI Gavai

Aug 10, 2025
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

INS Sandhayak Docks in Singapore on National Day, Strengthening Maritime Ties

Aug 9, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi, Russian Prez Putin Discuss Bilateral Relations On Phone

Aug 9, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

बिहार के Dy CM को दो मतदाता पहचान पत्र रखने पर चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस

10 August 2025 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Bihar Dy CM Faces EC Notice for Holding 2 EPIC Card

10 August 2025 9:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarkashi Floods: Army Continues Search for Missing as Rescue Operation Enter Day 6

10 August 2025 9:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Bids Final Farewell to Army Bravehearts Martyred in Kulgam Encounter

10 August 2025 9:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!