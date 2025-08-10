Bihar Dy CM Faces EC Notice for Holding 2 EPIC Card

AMN / PATNA

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for holding two EPIC (Electors Photo Identity) cards.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Bankipur Assembly Constituency has directed Mr. Sinha to furnish details by 5 p.m. on the 14th of this month, after his name was found in the electoral rolls of both the Bankipur and Lakhisarai Assembly Constituencies in Bihar.

The ERO-cum-DCLR of Patna Sadar stated that Mr. Sinha’s name was registered in the voter list of polling booth number 405 under Bankipur Assembly Constituency as well as in the Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency.

This is the second high-profile case of dual EPIC cards, following a similar controversy involving a former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Mr. Sinha said he had already submitted an application for the removal of his name from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency electoral roll.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addressed a press conference in Patna this morning, criticising Vijay Kumar Sinha over the issue of holding two voter ID cards.