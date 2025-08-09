PM Modi, Russian Prez Putin Discuss Bilateral Relations On Phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday had a detailed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr Putin briefed Mr. Modi on the latest developments concerning Ukraine. While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Both leaders also reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed the commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Mr Modi invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The Modi-Putin phone call, and their resolve to “further deepen” New Delhi- Moscow ties, is significant for its timing. It took place 48 hours after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to impose a penalty of 25 per cent on Indian goods for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. The total duties that the White House has imposed on Indian goods are 50 per cent, one of the highest that the US has imposed on any country in the world. The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect on August 27.

Modi spoke with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday, where the two discussed a broad range of issues, including high tariffs that the US has imposed on the two countries. Modi is slated to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 to September 1 in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin. He is also likely to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.