Vice Army Chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani superannuates after 39 years of distinguished service

Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani superannuated from his post today. With this superannuation, he marked the conclusion of an illustrious military career spanning thirty-nine years.

Mr Subramani’s distinguished journey in uniform began at the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into The Garhwal Rifles in December 1985. Throughout his career, Lieutenant General Subramani held a wide range of command, staff, and instructional appointments across diverse operational and terrain profiles. The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said his deep understanding of strategic and tactical dynamics, particularly along the Western and Northern borders, significantly contributed to operational preparedness and national security.