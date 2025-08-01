India’s defence requirements determined by national security imperatives- MEA

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s External Affairs Ministry today empahsised that the sourcing of India’s defence requirements was determined solely by country’s national security imperatives and strategic assessments. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this while briefing media here in reply to a query on defense procurements. On energy sourcing, the spokesperson asserted that New Delhi is guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances.

Responding to a query on India Russia ties, the spokesperson said bilateral relationships with various countries stand on their own merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. He stressed that India and Russia have a steady and time-tested partnership.

Mr Jaiswal emphasised that India and the US share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. He said the India US partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. He further stated that New Delhi remains focused on the substantive agenda that the two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward.

On India US defense ties, Mr Jaiswal said India has a strong defence partnership with the US which has been strengthening over the last several years. He said there is potential for this partnership to grow further under the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century.

On Nimisha Priya case, the spokesperson said this is a sensitive matter and the Government has been offering all possible assistance in the case. He said that as a result of concerted efforts, the local authorities in Yemen have postponed carrying out her sentence. He added that the matter is being closely followed and all possible assistance is being rendered. He informed that New Delhi is also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue.

On reports claiming that her death sentence has been revoked and an agreement has been reached for her release, Mr Jaiswal said such reports are incorrect. He said this is a sensitive matter and urged all sides to stay away from misinformation. He reiterated that this is a sensitive and complex case and media reports based on misinformation and speculation are most unhelpful.