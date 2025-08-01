Rahul Gandhi Drops Bombshell: Alleges EC Involved in ‘Vote Theft’ for BJP

‘No One Will Be Spared’, Rahul Gandhi Vows Action Against EC Officials in Alleged Vote Scam



Special Correspondent / New Delhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has been involved in “Vote Chori” (vote theft) in favour of the BJP, claiming his party possesses explosive evidence that will soon be made public.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament complex, Gandhi said, “We have 100 percent proof—an ‘atom bomb’ of evidence. Once we release it, the entire country will see that the Election Commission has been stealing votes for the BJP. When this explodes, the EC will have nowhere to hide.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also issued a stern warning to officials within the EC, saying those involved—from top to bottom—would be held accountable for what he described as “treason”.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that his party had earlier raised concerns about voting irregularities during the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with further suspicion arising during the Maharashtra elections.

“In Maharashtra, we believe large-scale voter manipulation happened. Crores of voters were added during the revision. When the EC didn’t act, we conducted our own six-month investigation,” Gandhi said.

He claimed the findings of that internal probe form the basis of the evidence the Congress intends to release.

“This is treason against India. Even if those involved are retired or have moved elsewhere—we will find them. No one will be spared,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced a protest in Bengaluru on August 5 to expose what it calls “outrageous rigging of voter rolls” by the Karnataka Election Commission. The demonstration will be led by Rahul Gandhi.