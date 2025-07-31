Leaders of INDIA alliance to stage a protest outside Election Commission of India

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with senior leaders of the INDIA alliance, has decided to stage a protest outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday. This move comes in response to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process currently being conducted in Bihar.

The decision to protest at the ECI was taken during a joint meeting of opposition parties.

Opposition parties have strongly objected to the SIR exercise, raising concerns about the potential mass deletion of voter names ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

The ECI has announced plans to conduct a nationwide SIR in the coming months, a move that has sparked widespread political controversy.

Meanwhile, opposition members in Parliament have been demanding a detailed discussion on the SIR issue for several days.

Interestingly, several political parties have also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the ECI’s process and raising legal concerns.

In its recent draft report, the ECI has reportedly removed around 67 lakh voters from the electoral rolls. The final list is expected to be published after September.