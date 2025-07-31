Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Leaders of INDIA alliance to stage a protest outside Election Commission of India

Jul 31, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with senior leaders of the INDIA alliance, has decided to stage a protest outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday. This move comes in response to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process currently being conducted in Bihar.

The decision to protest at the ECI was taken during a joint meeting of opposition parties.

Opposition parties have strongly objected to the SIR exercise, raising concerns about the potential mass deletion of voter names ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

The ECI has announced plans to conduct a nationwide SIR in the coming months, a move that has sparked widespread political controversy.

Meanwhile, opposition members in Parliament have been demanding a detailed discussion on the SIR issue for several days.

Interestingly, several political parties have also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the ECI’s process and raising legal concerns.

In its recent draft report, the ECI has reportedly removed around 67 lakh voters from the electoral rolls. The final list is expected to be published after September.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India Hits Back at Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe, Vows to Defend Growth Path

Jul 31, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Trump Slaps 25% Tariff on Indian Exports, New Delhi Mulls Retaliatory Options

Jul 30, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

25% US Tariff Casts Shadow Over India-US Trade Negotiations

Jul 30, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Cabinet approves ₹11,169-crore rail multitracking projects across six states

1 August 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS HEALTH

At AIIMS Deoghar, President Murmu emphasizes inclusive healthcare

1 August 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI finalises electoral college list for Vice Presidential election

1 August 2025 12:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi on August 2

1 August 2025 12:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!