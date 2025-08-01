CPI Slams Trump’s Tariff Threats, Urges Indian Govt to Uphold Sovereignty in Foreign Policy

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has issued a sharp condemnation of recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, particularly his warning of a 25% tariff or other punitive measures on any country—including India—that continues its economic engagement with Russia.

Labeling Trump’s statement as “irresponsible and hostile,” the CPI asserted that such threats form part of a broader pattern of imperialist coercion aimed at undermining the sovereign decision-making of other nations. The party emphasized that India, as an independent nation, has the legitimate right to pursue economic and strategic partnerships that align with its national interests—including ongoing cooperation with Russia and other countries of the Global South.

“These international partnerships have long played a vital role in India’s development journey, bolstering energy security, defence capabilities, and a balanced geopolitical stance,” the statement read.

While the CPI acknowledged the importance of continued economic ties with the United States, it insisted that such relationships must be based on mutual respect and benefit—not imposed through unilateral threats or diplomatic pressure.

What has raised deeper concern, however, is what the CPI described as the Indian government’s “submissive and complacent” response to President Trump’s aggressive posturing. The party criticized the BJP-led administration for failing to defend national sovereignty and accused it of aligning too closely with Western powers at the cost of India’s independent foreign policy.

Calling for a firm and principled stand, the CPI demanded that the Government of India unequivocally reject Trump’s threats. The party urged the government to assert India’s sovereign right to engage in trade and strategic cooperation with nations such as Russia, without succumbing to external pressure.

India’s foreign policy, the CPI argued, must be rooted in equality and mutual cooperation—not shaped by the dictates of any imperialist power.