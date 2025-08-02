Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Himachal Pradesh receives 24% excess rainfall

Aug 2, 2025

The monsoon rains continue across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rainfall expected in the coming days as well. According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, the state has received 24 per cent more rainfall than normal so far this monsoon season. The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rain in several districts of the state till August 6. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for today in the districts of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

Rainfall continues in most parts of Himachal Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 60 millimetres was recorded in Bijahi of Mandi district, while Dharamshala in Kangra district and Kothi in Kullu district each recorded 50 millimetres of rainfall. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, 291 roads across the state remain blocked due to landslides.

Additionally, 416 power transformers and 219 drinking water schemes are non-operational. So far, the state has suffered losses exceeding rupees 1,662 crore in public property during this monsoon season. Of this, the Public Works Department has incurred losses of rupees 847 crore, while the Jal Shakti Department has suffered damages worth rupees 556 crore. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in five districts, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur today.

