Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM launches ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi’ campaign to clean every street, market

Aug 2, 2025
Delhi CM launches ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi’ campaign to clean every street, market

AMN

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched a mass cleanliness drive, ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi campaign’, in the national capital. In a social media post, she described the campaign as a commitment to making Delhi clean and beautiful.

The month-long initiative calls on all residents to join forces with the government to make Delhi clean, beautiful, and glorious. The Delhi CM said, every department of the Delhi government, including MLAs, councillors, and government employees, will actively participate in the drive. She emphasised that the campaign aims to ensure that every street, settlement, and market in Delhi is thoroughly cleaned.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal Pradesh receives 24% excess rainfall

Aug 2, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bengaluru court convicts JD(S) former MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

Aug 2, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

एमपी के सीएम मोहन यादव ने पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से की मुलाकात

Aug 1, 2025

You missed

CINEMA / TV OTHER TOP STORIES

71st National Film Awards announced: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top honours

2 August 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Indian Army inks Rs 223 crore deal for nextgen Tank Transporter Trailers

2 August 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India rejects UK parliamentary committee report on ‘transnational repression’

2 August 2025 12:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal Pradesh receives 24% excess rainfall

2 August 2025 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!