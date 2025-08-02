Delhi CM launches ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi’ campaign to clean every street, market

AMN

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched a mass cleanliness drive, ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi campaign’, in the national capital. In a social media post, she described the campaign as a commitment to making Delhi clean and beautiful.

The month-long initiative calls on all residents to join forces with the government to make Delhi clean, beautiful, and glorious. The Delhi CM said, every department of the Delhi government, including MLAs, councillors, and government employees, will actively participate in the drive. She emphasised that the campaign aims to ensure that every street, settlement, and market in Delhi is thoroughly cleaned.