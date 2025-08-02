Bengaluru court convicts JD(S) former MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

A Special Court for elected representatives in Bengaluru Friday convicted former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape case This is one of the four rape cases registered against him in Hassan district. The Additional City Civil and Session Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat pronounced the verdict today for rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimation. Prajwal Revanna is convicted under all these charges. The punishment for the crime is likely to be pronounced tomorrow. As per the prosecution, the victim worked as a maid at a farmhouse owned by the Revanna family. It is claimed that from 2021, during the Covid 19 lockdown, Prajwal repeatedly raped the victim and filmed the assaults in different locations. He was under Judicial custody since SIT had arrested him on May 30. Prajwal Revanna is Grand son of JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda.

