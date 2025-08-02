Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bengaluru court convicts JD(S) former MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

Aug 2, 2025
Special Bengaluru court convicts JD(S) former MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

 

A Special Court for elected representatives in Bengaluru Friday convicted former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape case This is one of the four rape cases registered against him in Hassan district. The Additional City Civil and Session Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat pronounced the verdict today for rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimation. Prajwal Revanna is convicted under all these charges. The punishment for the crime is likely to be pronounced tomorrow. As per the prosecution, the victim worked as a maid at a farmhouse owned by the Revanna family. It is claimed that from 2021, during the Covid 19 lockdown, Prajwal repeatedly raped the victim and filmed the assaults in different locations. He was under Judicial custody since SIT had arrested him on May 30. Prajwal Revanna is Grand son of JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal Pradesh receives 24% excess rainfall

Aug 2, 2025
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM launches ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi’ campaign to clean every street, market

Aug 2, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

एमपी के सीएम मोहन यादव ने पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से की मुलाकात

Aug 1, 2025

You missed

CINEMA / TV OTHER TOP STORIES

71st National Film Awards announced: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top honours

2 August 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Indian Army inks Rs 223 crore deal for nextgen Tank Transporter Trailers

2 August 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India rejects UK parliamentary committee report on ‘transnational repression’

2 August 2025 12:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal Pradesh receives 24% excess rainfall

2 August 2025 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!