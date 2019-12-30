Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to expand his cabinet today

The much-awaited first cabinet expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray led Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will take place today

. Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are underway at the Legislative Assembly ground to be held in Mumbai tomorrow evening. The main platform is being set up in the parking lot of Vidhan Bhavan. Heavy deployment of security is being arranged for the ceremony.

Under this first cabinet expansion, thirteen MLAs from the Shiv Sena and NCP each and ten Ministers of Congress will be administered the oath as Ministers.

Mr. Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, had taken oath as Chief Minister on November 28 alongside six ministers, two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.