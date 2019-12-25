Support of Assam people raises my confidence,’ Archer Promila Daimary

HSB / NEW DELHI

Archery Asia Cup 2018 gold medallist Promila Daimary, who hails from Assam’s Udalguri village, expressed that the support from the people of her home state raises her confidence. Daimary added that she is hoping for Assam to be the champions in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The competition will be played between 10 January 2020 to 22 January 2020.

“I get a lot of confidence when I get to know that the people of Assam are supporting me. I am hoping for Assam to be the champions in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. I would like to tell all the athletes who will participate in Assam that I support them. They should try their best to win medals,” said Daimary.

The 22-year-old, who finished at the top ten at the Berlin and Antalya World Cups this year, played her first Nationals tournament in 2012. Daimary went on to represent India for the first time in 2016. The archer lauded the Khelo India Youth Games, saying that the tournament is a big one for youngsters.

“I played Nationals in 2012 and participated in my first international tournament in 2016. Khleo India Youth Games is a big tournament. So many disciplines are played in one tournament. It’s quite a big competition for youngsters. It’s an excellent platform for upcoming athletes to showcase their talent,” said Daimary.

Daimary, who is one of the top archers in India, explained her regular training regime.

“We focus on physical activity in the morning. We have two sessions of archery training during the course of the day. Our coaches emphasize on confidence, playing with a strong mind and focusing on the sport,” signed off Daimary.