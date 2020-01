Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok have won the women’s doubles title of the WTA International trophy at Hobart in Australia. In the final today, they beat Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang of China 6-4,6-4. It is Sania’s 42nd WTA doubles title and first since Brisbane International trophy in 2007 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.