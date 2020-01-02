FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2020 11:00:28      انڈین آواز
Ad

Rajasthan Royals name Ish Sodhi as Spin consultant

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HSB/ Jaipur
IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thrusday announced New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi in a dual role which will see the 27-year-old be a part of the team’s support staff as a Spin Consultant, while also contributing in operations for the upcoming season of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2020.

As part of his new role with the franchise, Sodhi will be working closely with Rajasthan Royals’ spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum. Having played for the franchise in two seasons – 2018 and 2019, Sodhi is well-versed with Rajasthan Royals’ vision, ambitions and has always played an important role within the team, both on and off the field.

Welcoming Sodhi in his dual role at the franchise, Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha said, “We are very happy to welcome back Ish to the Royals family in his new role. The induction of Ish in this dual role demonstrates the Royals’ commitment to recognise and reward young talent to develop into masters in their field of work. I congratulate Ish on his new stint and wish every cricket fan across the globe gets behind the team when Rajasthan Royals kicks off its new season this summer.”

All-rounder Shreyas Gopal, who has played with Sodhi for the Royals, also welcomed the Kiwi’s appointment. “I am so excited that Ish is joining the Royals’ support staff this year. I love chatting to him in the nets about the strategy for upcoming matches, developing new deliveries and learning from his international experiences. I think him and Sairaj will be a great combination for me and the other spinners this year. Ish has actually already been a great mentor to me and really helps my preparation for matches. He is such a good guy to have in the camp, so I’m delighted he is coming back,” said Gopal.

Sodhi has represented Rajasthan Royals in 8 IPL matches, picking up 9 wickets at an economy of 6.69. He was released by the franchise before the IPL 2020 Auction, but has returned in a new capacity. “I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge at Rajasthan Royals with this dual role. Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals’ management. I love this franchise and want to help us win the IPL this year.”

“It is a fascinating opportunity for me, to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business. I am very much looking forward to developing my coaching skills alongside Sairaj and learning from Jake on business operations.” said Sodhi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20Is for the Kiwis.

COO Jake Lush McCrum also welcomed Ish to the team, “We are delighted to have Ish on board as our Spin Consultant and Operations Executive. He is one of the most positive and motivational people I have ever met, has incredible knowledge of spin bowling and already has a really strong relationship with Shreyas and Riyan. While Ish will add a lot of value in the development of the now large spin bowling department, we also want to develop him in an operational role within the franchise. This will be of great support to us, in addition to strengthening Ish’s overall management skillset.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Indian archery contingent will win medal at Tokyo Olympics,: Akash Malik

HSB/ New Delhi Akash Malik, who made history after clinching India's first silver in archery at the Youth Olym ...

Rajasthan Royals name Ish Sodhi as Spin consultant

HSB/ Jaipur IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thrusday announced New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi in a dual ...

Football ISL :Clash of the titans to kick off ISL in 2020

HSB/ Bengaluru A cracker of a contest is in the offing as defending champions Bengaluru cross swords with tab ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!