BUSINESS AWAAZ

Railways Minister inaugurates India’s largest Gatishakti Cargo Terminal in Manesar

Jun 17, 2025
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India’s largest Gatishakti Cargo Terminal in Manesar

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, today, inaugurated India’s largest Gatishakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal in Manesar, Haryana. During the occasion, Mr Vaishnaw highlighted that the Cargo Terminal, sprawling across 45 acres, can carry 4 lakh 50 thousand vehicles. He noted that 108 Multimodal Cargo terminals are now ready and will soon be in service, realising the government’s vision of a multimodal network. He said the government was able to achieve this in a short period because of the reforms brought in 2021 to simplify the process.

The Minister also highlighted the various measures taken by the government in upgrading the Railways, improving cleanliness and hygiene, and making it more accessible. He pointed out that the last year was crucial for Indian Railways as it had the second largest cargo capacity and passenger carrying capability in the world, as 720 crore passengers travelled in 2024 while over one thousand 600 million tons of cargo was carried. Mr Vaishnaw was joined by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the event.’

