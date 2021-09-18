PNGRB invites bids for gas distribution network covering 208 districts across country

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has started inviting bids for development of city gas distribution network in 65 geographical areas covering 208 districts across the country. In a tweet, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for gas-based economy the bid has been invited. This 11th round of bidding is the largest in terms of coverage of area, population and the number of districts in the country.

The Ministry said, once completed, the city gas distribution network in India will cover 86 per cent of the country’s area and 96 per cent of population.