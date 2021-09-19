Civil Aviation Ministry allows airlines to operate flights at 85 % capacity

AMN / NEW DELHI

Civil Aviation Ministry has allowed airlines to operate flights at 85 per cent capacity. The Ministry has modified its earlier order on 12th of last month, stating that the passenger capacity has been increased from 72.5 per cent to 85 per cent. It said, the decision has been taken after review of current status of schedule domestic operation and passenger demand for air travel. The Ministry said that these changes will be in effect from the date, the order was issued until further notice. However, all other COVID-related restrictions will continue.