AMN

The meeting of Congress Legislature Party which was to be held this morning at Chandigarh, has been cancelled. The incharge of party Affairs in Punjab Harish Rawat said, Congress National President Sonia Gandhi will announce the name of the new Chief Minister for Punjab.

The names taking rounds for the post of CM are AICC general secretary and Rajyasabha MP Ambika Soni, former State Congress President Sunil Jakhar, Rajyasabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu.