BJP rule in UP is landmark of good governance: CM Yogi

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is making all round development in every field. He said that entire scenario in state has been changed and the state has made tremendous development in providing security and good governance which has resulted in a large investment and development.

The Chief Minister said that during the four and half years there was no riot in state and due to investment friendly atmosphere the state has come to second place in ease of doing business from the earlier ranking of 14th place.

He was addressing the media at Lucknow today on completing four-and-a-half years in office.

He said that the state has achieved various milestones in development in these four-and-a-half years. Mr Yogi said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second largest economy in the country.

The Chief Minister said, the state government has provided jobs to over 4.50 lakh youths and more than 1 crore 61 lakh people have got employment in the other sectors.

Traditional industries have been promoted bye One District One Product scheme. He said that state had becoming a s export hub.

The Chief Minister said, during his tenure the country faced the Covid19 pandemic, but the state government successfully handled the challenge and turned this disaster into an opportunity. The state is at number One in Covid vaccination, Sample testing, and there are less active cases of Covid in state.

Mr. Adityanath said, the state is developing a strong infrastructure base consisting of Highways, Expressways, Link Expressways and Airways along with East and West Dedicated Freight Corridors.

He said, the government is ensuring safety, prosperity and welfare of all sections of the society. Women and girls are safest in the state. The government has started many welfare schemes for women empowerment.

He said, farmers have always been at the center of the schemes and programs of the government. The state government waived off loans of the farmers and took a number of steps towards doubling their income. The government has paid 1.43 lakh crore rupees to sugarcane farmers.

The government is honoring freedom fighters in the state.

Chief Minister said that state government is at the first position in implementing 44 union government schemes. The Chief Minister said the state has achieved amazing success in implementing National Education Policy NEP in state.