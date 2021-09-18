Modern & high quality roads necessary for economic development: Gadkari

India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that modern and high quality roads are necessary for economic development of the country. He said that road projects taken up by the government are also generating direct and indirect employment. He was talking to media persons at Bharuch in Gujarat after the inspection of Delhi – Mumbai Expressway. He said that this Expressway will reduce the travel time not only between Delhi and Mumbai but also between other major cities. He said that 33 wayside amenities are also proposed to be built on this expressway to provide world class transport facilities.

Mr. Gadkari said that 423 kilometres of road is being constructed in Gujarat at a cost of 35,100 crore. He said that 60 major bridges, 17 interchanges, 17 flyovers and 8 Railway Over Bridges will be built on this expressway in Gujarat. During this visit, he also inspected the place where the world record for fastest road construction in a day was set during February this year. He also inspected an iconic bridge built across the Narmada River near Bharuch. Later in the day, he also launched the work on National Highway 48 and Expressway near Vadodara at the cost of 34.5 crore rupees.

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

