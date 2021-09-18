India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2021 06:56:16      انڈین آواز

GST Council turns down proposal to bring petrol and diesel under ambit of GST

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / LUCKNOW

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the GST Council has turned down a proposal to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST. Explaining the stance of the GST council on the issue, she said the proposal to bring the petroleum products under GST was brought before the Council following a Kerala High Court order but States turned down this motion. The GST Council has decided to report back about it to the court. At present, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Diesel, Petrol, and Aviation Turbine Fuel are out of the GST umbrella.

Finance Minister said that reduced GST rates on COVID medicines have been extended till 31st December from 30th September. Ms Sitharaman said, Zolgensma and Viltepso are two very expensive Life saving drugs which cost around 16 crore rupees. She said the council has decided to grant exemption from GST for these two drugs. Some drugs suggested by Ministry of Health have also been exempted.

The Council also reduced GST from 12 to 5 percent on cancer related drugs and seven other medicines. GST was also reduced on bio diesel from 12 to 5 percent.

GST on retro-fitment kits for vehicles used by Divyangs has been reduced to 5 percent. GST rate on fortified rice kernels which can be used in schemes like Integrated Child Development Services Scheme has been reduced from 18 percent to 5 percent.

Finance Minister said, some decisions have been taken on import of aircraft or other goods on lease to avoid double taxation. In order to reduce inversion and help domestic manufacturing, 12 per cent GST has been recommended on specified renewable energy devices which will help the Atmnirbhar Bharat initiative. The Council also exempted national permit fee charged by states for operation of goods carriage from GST.

Ms Sitharaman said that the council has decided to form 2 Group of Ministers (GoMs). While one GoM will be looking at rate rationalisation issues, another GoM will look into related issues of e- way bills, fast tags, technology issues, compliances and composition schemes. The Finance Minister said, both GoMs will come back with the analysis within 2 months.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Error-free rounds enable Honey Baisoya, Khalin Joshi to take joint halfway lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar, 16 September Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya and Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi returned ...

Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup

Ganguly says decision made keeping "the future roadmap" in mind Harpal Singh Bedi Virat Kohli on Thu ...

Jahanvi shares lead with Lakhmehar after the second round in 9th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi NOIDA, 16 September;: Jahanvi Bakshi returned 3-over 75 and that gave her a share of the ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz