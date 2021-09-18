India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2021 03:25:57      انڈین آواز

GST rates on several medicines reduced

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Inclusion of Petroleum products in GST also discussed in the council

Image

AMN / LUCKNOW

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said reduced GST rates on COVID medicines have been extended till 31st December from 30th September.

Briefing media after 45th Meeting of the Goods and Services Tax, GST Council in Lucknow, Ms Sitharaman said, Zolgensma and Viltepso are two very expensive Life saving drugs which cost around 16 crore rupees. She said the council has decided to grant exemption from GST for these two drugs. Some drugs suggest by Ministry of Health have also been exempted.

The Council also reduced GST from 12 to 5 percent on cancer related drugs and Seven other medicines. GST was also reduced on bio diesel from 12 to 5 percent.

GST on retro-fitment kits for vehicles used by Divyangs has been reduced to 5 percent. GST rate on fortified rice kernels which can be used in schemes like Integrated Child Development Services Scheme has been reduced from 18 percent to 5 percent.

The Finance Minister said, some decisions have been taken on import of aircraft or other goods on lease to avoid double taxation. In order to reduce inversion and help domestic manufacturing, 12 per cent GST has been recommended on specified renewable energy devices which will help the Atmnirbhar Bharat initiative.

Petroleum products also came into discussion of the council following a Kerala High order but Council members said it clearly that they don’t want these products to come under the ambit of GST. The Council has decided to report back to the Court.

On the expected lines, the GST Council also decided to charge services by cloud kitchens and food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy a 5 per cent GST. The food delivery aggregators will have to collect and deposit 5 per cent GST with the government, in place of restaurants, for deliveries made by them, the finance minister said. “There is no extra tax, there is no new tax,” revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj added.

“To curb the tax evasion, GST Council has proposed to make the food delivery apps like Zomato Swiggy liable to pay GST at 5 per cent as deemed suppliers of restaurant services with effect from January 1, 2022. By doing so, the Government should be cautious of not adding to the burden by creating another layer of input tax credit blockage already suffered by this sector,” said Geetika Srivastava, executive partner, Tattvam Advisors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Error-free rounds enable Honey Baisoya, Khalin Joshi to take joint halfway lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar, 16 September Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya and Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi returned ...

Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup

Ganguly says decision made keeping "the future roadmap" in mind Harpal Singh Bedi Virat Kohli on Thu ...

Jahanvi shares lead with Lakhmehar after the second round in 9th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi NOIDA, 16 September;: Jahanvi Bakshi returned 3-over 75 and that gave her a share of the ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz