06 Jan 2020
‘My dream is to win an Asian Games medal’: Sukhbeer Singh

HSB/ New Delhi
World Junior Archery Championship gold medallist Sukhbeer Singh, who is currently preparing for the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games, expressed that his biggest dream is to win a medal at the Asian Games. Since Sukhbeer Singh competes in the compound event, he cannot dream of an Olympic medal.

“I am currently preparing for the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. My immediate goal is to join the Indian senior team for the World Cup in April. The trials will take place later this year. My biggest dream is to win a medal at the Asian Games. Unfortunately, the compound event is not hosted at the Olympics,” said Sukhbeer Singh.

Sukhbeer, who played the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, lauded the tournament saying that the environment in the competition was very good.

“I played the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The tournament was great. The environment in the competition was very good. The Khelo India Youth Games helps the youth athletes to prepare for the other tournaments as well,” said the 20-year-old.

The archer, who hails from Ferozepur City, Punjab, ranks the World Junior Archery Championship gold as his best achievement so far.

“My biggest achievement has been the gold medal at the World Junior Archery Championship. Raginee Markoo and I won the gold in the mixed team compound event. In the same tournament, I was part of the bronze medal-winning men’s compound team. I was part of the gold medal-winning men’s compound team in senior nationals in 2019 as well,” said Sukhbeer.

The 20-year-old said that he was introduced to archery by his elder brother who was also a senior national champion.

“I saw my elder brother practice archery and then he introduced me to the sport. My brother was a senior national champion. My father is a farmer. It’s difficult for my family to provide equipment for my game, but they have supported me fully and provide all the equipment I need,” signed off Sukhbeer.

