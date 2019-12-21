FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2019 10:39:14      انڈین آواز
Ad

Motor; Gill sparkles on Day 1, INRC set for thrilling finish

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HSB
Ace rally driver Gaurav Gill was at his imperious best here on Saturday, stealing Day 1’s honours with 6 Super Stage wins as the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship headed towards an explosive finish.

The JK Tyre driver, with Musa Sherif as co-driver, who was trailing in the seventh position at the start of the round could well break into the podium if he manages to excel on the final day of the championship too. He had just 29 points after the first four rounds but could end up adding 39 points more if he remains unbeaten on Sunday as well, catapulting him on the leader-board.

Another JK Tyre driver, Younus Ilyas (Harish Gowda) and Dr. Bikku Babu (Milen George) had spectacular outings too, with the former even winnings two stages. The duo shared the second and third positions in all the other six Popular Rally stages, providing thrilling fare to the spectators.

Despite his fightback, Gill would not be able to surpass the current overall leader, MRF’s Chetan Shivram. Bengaluru’s Chetan (with Dilip Sharan), who was leading INRC 3 as well, endured a massive crash in the day’s first stage itself and failed to finish even one stage. His 75 points, though, should see him home safely, even if he is unable to make the starting line-up on Sunday.

INRC 3’s Fabid Ahmer supported by MRF (Sanath G) with 51 points and INRC 2’s Dean Mascarenhas (Shruptha Padival) with 47 also remained in the fray for podium finishes in the overall category.

The INRC 2 seemed poised for the most thrilling ending as category leaders Dean Mascarenhas and Dr. Bikku Babu, both with 72 points, put up brave performances on Saturday. Dr Bikku took the first place in seven stages to steal a march over Dean, who chased him furiously.

The winner of the two on Sunday could hope to emerge as the king.

Fabid Ahmer took advantage of Chetan Shivram’s misfortune to give himself a good chance of claiming the INRC 3 title. Starting with 75 points, just 9 behind the leader, he would need to drive with the same care and hope that Chetan doesn’t start on Sunday to pull off a surprise victory.

Results:

INRC Overall

1) Gaurav Gill/ Musa Sherif – 1:02:49.8 hour; 2) Younus Ilyas/ Harish Gowda – 1:03:44.8 hour; 3) Dr. Bikku Babu/Milen George – 1:05:37.9

INRC 2

1) Dr. Bikku Babu/Milen George – 1:05:37.9; 2) Dean Mascarenhas/Shrupta Padivel – 1:07:15.9 hour; 3) Suhem Kabeer/ Jeeva Rathinam – 1:08:00.4 hour

INRC 3

1) Aditya Thakur/Virender Kashyap – 1:10:11.8 hour; 2) Fabid Ahmer/Sanath G – 1:10:33.7 hour; 3) Jacob KS/ PVS Murthy – 1:10:38.4 hour

INRC 4

1) Suraj Thomas/ Shob George – 1:10:40.3 hour; 2) Shirole Prakhyat H / Bharath SM – 1:10:44.6 hour; 3) Vaibhav Marate/Arjun SSB – 1:12:45.3 hour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Hockey India congratulates Rohini Bopanna ,Gurbaj Singh on being promoted by the FIH

HSB/ New Delhi Hockey India on Saturday congratulated Rohini Bopanna on being promoted to FIH Technical Offici ...

Football I League : TRAU to host Real Kashmir in their first-ever Hero I-League home match

HSB/ Imphal The 13th Hero I-League season has well and truly warmed up with some exciting games and fantast ...

Khelo is a good initiative to spot talent, says national record holder

HSB/ New Delhi Srihari Nataraj, who holds the national record in 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke and 200m B ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

AMN Protests against the Hindi movie, Panipat have intensified in Rajasthan. Many organizations are de ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!