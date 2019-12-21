FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2019 10:39:08      انڈین آواز
Ad

Khelo is a good initiative to spot talent, says national record holder

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HSB/ New Delhi

Srihari Nataraj, who holds the national record in 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke and 200m Backstroke, expressed that the Khelo India Youth Games is a good initiative to spot talent. Nataraj has participated in the first two editions of the competition and is currently preparing for the third edition, which will be held in Guwahati from 10 January 2020 to 22 January 2020.

“The Khelo India Games is a really good initiative taken by the government. It’s given a chance to all the athletes to take part in one more event. And the tournament gets a lot of media attention, so the athletes get a lot of media publicity. The Khelo India Games is a confidence booster for me. It’s a good initiative to spot talent,” said Nataraj.

The swimmer, who started swimming at the age of two, won six golds and one silver in the first edition of the Khelo India Games and seven golds in the second edition. He participated in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games last year.

“I started swimming at the age of two. My mother took me to the swimming pool where my elder brother used to swim. That’s how I started swimming. I took part in my first international tournament at the age of 14. It feels good to be one of the top swimmers in the country. It’s something that I have been working for. I don’t really think about it a lot, but it’s something that I am happy about,” said Nataraj.

The 18-year-old added that his immediate aim is to book a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. Nataraj’s biggest goal is to win a medal at the 2024 Olympics.

“I am currently looking to book a berth in the Tokyo Olympics and make the semi-finals at least. And subsequently, I would look to win a medal in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics in 2024,” said Nataraj.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Hockey India congratulates Rohini Bopanna ,Gurbaj Singh on being promoted by the FIH

HSB/ New Delhi Hockey India on Saturday congratulated Rohini Bopanna on being promoted to FIH Technical Offici ...

Football I League : TRAU to host Real Kashmir in their first-ever Hero I-League home match

HSB/ Imphal The 13th Hero I-League season has well and truly warmed up with some exciting games and fantast ...

Khelo is a good initiative to spot talent, says national record holder

HSB/ New Delhi Srihari Nataraj, who holds the national record in 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke and 200m B ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

AMN Protests against the Hindi movie, Panipat have intensified in Rajasthan. Many organizations are de ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!