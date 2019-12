Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen in a split verdict trial bout to make the Indian team for next year’s Olympic qualifiers in China. In a bout which had very few clear punches, Mary Kom prevailed 9-1 to make the squad in the 51 kg category.

In other results, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather was upstaged by Sakshi Chaudhary in the 57 kg category. In the 60 kg class, former world champion L Sarita Devi lost to national champion Simranjit Kaur.