‘Khelo India Youth Games’ is reviving sports culture in India: Monalisa Baruah Mehta

HSB / New Delhi

Arjuna awardee and national table tennis champion Monalisa Baruah Mehta has lauded the Khelo India Youth Games initiative by the sports ministry. The former table tennis player from Assam said that the competition is reviving the sporting culture in India.

“The Khelo India Youth Games is a great initiative by the government. They are reviving the sports culture in India by taking the upcoming athletes to a certain level. It’s very good to see the youth receive scholarship schemes. I feel that the players will benefit a lot from this competition,” said Monalisa.

The Arjuna awardee added that the athletes in India have all the facilities and therefore they should focus only on their sport and work hard.

“All the facilities are available for the athletes. They can go abroad and practice as well. So all the athletes should focus only on their sport and work hard. There is no substitute for hard work. If the players work hard, they are going to succeed. Once a player succeeds, one should be happy, but he or she should forget about it quickly and focus on the next day,” said the former table tennis player.

She stressed the fact that the Khelo India Youth Games is a great opportunity for all the athletes and she wishes them all the very best for the tournament.

“I wish all the athletes the best of luck and they have got a very good opportunity. It’s a great thing to see the Khelo India Youth Games being hosted in Assam. I feel that the youth in the nearby areas will benefit a lot through the Khelo India Youth Games. They will be motivated to perform on the sports field,” said Monalisa.