FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2020 10:33:58      انڈین آواز
Ad

Khelo India Games: Volleyball final matches to be played today

Leave a comment
Published On: By


In the on-going Third Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, Volleyball final matches will be played today. Medals will also be decided in Cycling and Shooting. Kho-Kho matches will start from today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with a total of 107 medals including 26 golds on the sixth day today.

Haryana is following with a total of 67 medals including 21 golds and Delhi is in the third position with 17 gold medals. In Judo, Gujarat players displayed a splendid performance. AIR correspondent reports that the state has become power house of Judo in Khelo India.

Gujarat’s judokas showed their growing power on the mat to win total 16 medals. Seven of the state’s 10 gold medals have come from the Judo competition.

Jammu and Kashmir’s most prominent rhythmic gymnast Bavleen Kaur, claimed a double gold with good routines in Ball and Ribbon competition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India Games: Volleyball final matches to be played today

In the on-going Third Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, Volleyball final matches will be played today. Meda ...

14,000 runners, raising Rs 33 cores pre-race day for charity at Tata Mumbai Marathon

HSB /Mumbai The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) has brought people together in more ways than one and when it ...

Rani Rampaul to lead 20-member Indian Women’s Team for New Zealand Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Striker Rani Rampaul has been retained captain of the a 20-member Indian Wom ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!