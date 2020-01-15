Khelo India Games: Volleyball final matches to be played today



In the on-going Third Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, Volleyball final matches will be played today. Medals will also be decided in Cycling and Shooting. Kho-Kho matches will start from today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with a total of 107 medals including 26 golds on the sixth day today.

Haryana is following with a total of 67 medals including 21 golds and Delhi is in the third position with 17 gold medals. In Judo, Gujarat players displayed a splendid performance. AIR correspondent reports that the state has become power house of Judo in Khelo India.

Gujarat’s judokas showed their growing power on the mat to win total 16 medals. Seven of the state’s 10 gold medals have come from the Judo competition.

Jammu and Kashmir’s most prominent rhythmic gymnast Bavleen Kaur, claimed a double gold with good routines in Ball and Ribbon competition.