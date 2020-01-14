14,000 runners, raising Rs 33 cores pre-race day for charity at Tata Mumbai Marathon

HSB /Mumbai

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) has brought people together in more ways than one and when it comes to philanthropy, there is no event like it.

TMM 2020 has raised over Rs. 33 crores and counting, for 291 NGOs, making it the biggest philanthropic sporting platform in Asia. This year, TMM has over 14,000 running to support a cause. The previous year’s charity collections record of INR 40.7 crores is now within touching distance.

With a tagline of ‘Be Better’, the Tata Mumbai Marathon not only brings the best running event, to the citizens but also brings out the best in them. More than 2000 runners have campaigned and raised over Rs. 12 crores at TMM 2020.

These funds will help educate children, improve healthcare, provide livelihood opportunities, and safeguard the environment in communities across the country. Another evidence of the significance of the Tata Mumbai Marathon as a philanthropy platform, is the record participation of 204 corporates, fielding 321 teams and 8,391 runners.

United Way Mumbai (UWM), the Philanthropy Partner to the event, enables NGOs to raise funds for their projects through the event. UWM maintains a cause neutral, level-playing field for all participating NGOs and provides a functional platform to several corporates and individual fundraisers to support these NGOs.

From a cumulative total of Rs 1.4 crores through just 12 NGOs in the inaugural edition of the event, philanthropy at the event has made great strides. Promoted by Procam International, the Tata Mumbai marathon has embedded philanthropy as a founding pillar of the event. Over the years, the fundraising platform has earned the distinction of being the single largest philanthropic sporting event in Asia.

In this journey, there have been some extraordinary individuals who have raised phenomenal amounts; in 2017, Mihir Doshi was the first person to break the Rs. one crore barrier, and in 2018, Sankara Raman broke his own record to become the highest fundraiser.

In the 2019 edition, six individuals including Sankara Raman, broke the Rs. one crore mark and V S Parthasarathy became the highest fundraiser in the history of the event. This year V S Parthasarathy has already raised over Rs. 1.4 crores, crossing his last year’s tally and becoming the highest fundraiser at the event.

Jayanti Shukla, CEO, United Way Mumbai said, “As someone who has the opportunity to witness how fundraisers run their campaigns, what truly amazes me is the power of the event to bring so many people onto a common ground. While each campaign always has a distinct approach, success only emanates when they unite people, in support of their campaign.”

On this occasion, Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International said, “One of the most important aspects of the Tata Mumbai Marathon has been the immense positive response from all sections of society to the event’s unique charity platform. The amount raised and the fundraisers have created new records every year, and the 2020 edition is no exception.