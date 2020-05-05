JEE, NEET dates announced

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today announced that Joint Entrance Examination, JEE-Mains to be held from 18th to 23rd July.

Interacting with students from across the country, Mr Nishank said, the JEE-Advanced will be held in August and the dates will be announced soon. Mr Nishank said, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET will be held on 26th July.

The HRD Minister said, decision will be taken on pending CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams soon. The two crucial exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to combat COVID-19.