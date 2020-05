AMN

Civil Services Preliminary exam 2020 has been postponed and deferred by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

The UPSC will announce the new exam date of the Civil Services Preliminary exam 2020 on 20 of this month.

The UPSC was supposed to organise this Prelims exam on 31 May 2020 for the recruitment in the civil services.